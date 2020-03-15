Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.81 ($10.24).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €5.66 ($6.58) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.57. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

