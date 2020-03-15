Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.95.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $99.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average of $105.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.08. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.