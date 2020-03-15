Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Sanofi by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNY opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

