salesforce.com’s (CRM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $200.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.45.

CRM opened at $147.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.17. The company has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.94, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $135.32 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $1,444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,415 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,644. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

