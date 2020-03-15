Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) versus Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Head-To-Head Survey

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Denny’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Denny’s and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 21.69% -35.57% 10.89% Ruth’s Hospitality Group 9.02% 44.54% 9.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Denny’s and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 0 2 5 0 2.71 Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Denny’s currently has a consensus target price of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 121.91%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 90.40%. Given Denny’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Denny’s is more favorable than Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Denny’s and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $541.39 million 1.11 $117.41 million $0.77 13.95 Ruth’s Hospitality Group $468.03 million 0.78 $42.21 million $1.43 8.69

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than Ruth’s Hospitality Group. Ruth’s Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denny’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Denny’s has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Denny’s beats Ruth’s Hospitality Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of February 22, 2019, the company had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

