Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given New GBX 2,050 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDSB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,634.33 ($34.65).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,083.80 ($14.26) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,861.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

