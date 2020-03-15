Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 114,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 32,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. William Blair lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

