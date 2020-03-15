Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Top pick Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their top pick rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLTR. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,900 ($117.07) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment to a reduce rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.97) to £135 ($177.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,839 ($116.27).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 6,476 ($85.19) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 5,534 ($72.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,573.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,293.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 133 ($1.75) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Flutter Entertainment’s previous dividend of $67.00. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Flutter Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 1.10%.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

