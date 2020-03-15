Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Capita (LON:CPI) to Sector Performer

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Capita (LON:CPI) to a sector performer rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 60 ($0.79) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 200 ($2.63).

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPI. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Capita from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Capita from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Capita has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 118.57 ($1.56).

LON CPI opened at GBX 35.62 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.78. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 56.98 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The company has a market capitalization of $594.39 million and a PE ratio of -9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07.

Capita (LON:CPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Equities analysts predict that Capita will post 1284.9559671 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Lester bought 13,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.59 ($13,009.19). In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,935.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

