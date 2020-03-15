Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to $46.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACDVF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Canada from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

ACDVF opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 4.40.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

