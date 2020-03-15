RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.79.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan S. Fleming bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,876.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 175.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

