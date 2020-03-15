RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells $5,218,000.00 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.72, for a total value of $5,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,401,997.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,607 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $2,607,631.88.

On Monday, February 24th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total value of $5,803,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $3,884,480.00.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $252.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,191,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,718,979,000 after acquiring an additional 151,441 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,378,000 after acquiring an additional 425,459 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,429,000 after acquiring an additional 74,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 83,415 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RingCentral from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.81.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

