Reviewing Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) and Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA)

Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) and Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Reliability alerts:

Reliability has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Reliability and Giga-tronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliability 0 0 0 0 N/A Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reliability and Giga-tronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliability N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Giga-tronics $11.15 million 0.61 -$1.04 million N/A N/A

Reliability has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Giga-tronics.

Profitability

This table compares Reliability and Giga-tronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliability N/A N/A -633.47% Giga-tronics -0.14% -71.38% 14.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Reliability shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Reliability

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits. Reliability Incorporated was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices. The Giga-tronics Division segment designs, manufactures, and markets a modular microwave test products primarily for testing RADAR and electronic warfare equipment of the defense electronics market. This segment serves prime defense contractors, the armed services, and research institutes. Giga-tronics Incorporated was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.