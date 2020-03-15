Reviewing MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) & Kyocera (NYSE:KYOCY)

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kyocera and MaxLinear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A MaxLinear 0 3 3 0 2.50

MaxLinear has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.01%. Given MaxLinear’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Kyocera.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 7.79% 5.19% 4.08% MaxLinear -6.27% 7.22% 4.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kyocera and MaxLinear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $14.71 billion 1.35 $928.89 million $2.58 21.31 MaxLinear $317.18 million 2.64 -$19.90 million $0.42 27.74

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. Kyocera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of MaxLinear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kyocera has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Kyocera on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets. The company's Semiconductor Components Group segment provides inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and multilayer printing wiring boards for electronic components and devices, such as crystal components, SAW devices, and CMOS/CCD sensors for communication infrastructures and automotive-related markets. Its Electronic Devices Group segment offers electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, power semiconductor devices, etc., as well as printing devices for information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. The company's Communications Group segment provides smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for the Internet of Things market; and information systems, telecommunication, and engineering services. Its Document Solutions Group segment offers printers, multifunctional products, document solutions, and supplies. The company's Life & Environment Group segment provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; solar energy products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics; jewelry; and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. It offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

