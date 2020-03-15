Reviewing Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) & Morgan Stanley (OTCMKTS:MS)

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Arena and Morgan Stanley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A Morgan Stanley 0 8 9 0 2.53

Morgan Stanley has a consensus price target of $55.79, suggesting a potential upside of 48.76%. Given Morgan Stanley’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Morgan Stanley is more favorable than Global Arena.

Profitability

This table compares Global Arena and Morgan Stanley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena 29.67% -3.04% 23.98% Morgan Stanley 16.80% 11.70% 0.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Global Arena shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Global Arena has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Arena and Morgan Stanley’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $720,000.00 2.69 $7.92 million N/A N/A Morgan Stanley $53.82 billion 1.11 $9.04 billion $4.98 7.53

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats Global Arena on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc., provides technology-enabled election services primarily for organized labor associations in the United States. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, prime brokerage, and market-making services in equity and fixed income products consisting of foreign exchange and commodities; corporate loans, commercial mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for sales and trading customers; and investment and research services. The Wealth Management segment offers various financial services and solutions covering brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning services, annuity and insurance products, securities-based lending, residential real estate loans and other lending products, and banking and retirement plan services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses and institutions. The Investment Management segment provides various investment strategies and products comprising equity, fixed income, liquidity, and alternative/other products to defined benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and third-party fund sponsors and corporations through a network of institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

