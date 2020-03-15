Reviewing C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) & S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and S & T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 14.85% 12.17% 1.22% S & T Bancorp 26.33% 10.43% 1.38%

C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. S & T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. S & T Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and S & T Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. C&F Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for C&F Financial and S & T Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A S & T Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.5% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of S & T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of C&F Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of S & T Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S & T Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C&F Financial and S & T Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $127.02 million 1.02 $18.86 million N/A N/A S & T Bancorp $373.04 million 2.88 $98.23 million $3.09 8.82

S & T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial.

Summary

S & T Bancorp beats C&F Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. This segment offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 25 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Charlottesville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point, and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 11 offices in Virginia, 2 offices in Maryland, and 2 offices in North Carolina, as well as through 1 each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; and Nashville, Tennessee. Its Other segment offers brokerage and wealth management services; and insurance products. The company also provides title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in West Point, Virginia.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 58 branches located in 15 counties in Pennsylvania; 4 community banking branches and a leased branch in Ohio; and a loan production office in western New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

