Reviewing Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) & Innovus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNVD)

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD) and Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aldeyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Aldeyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovus Pharmaceuticals -34.51% -682.54% -78.57% Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A -74.95% -63.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Aldeyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Aldeyra Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,108.50%. Given Aldeyra Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aldeyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Innovus Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Aldeyra Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.12 -$8.28 million ($4.16) -0.30 Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.89 million ($1.79) -1.40

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aldeyra Therapeutics. Aldeyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics beats Innovus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaborative research agreement with Janssen Research & Development, LLC for the development of novel immune-modulating drugs for systemic inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

