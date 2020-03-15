Revasum Cdi 1:1 US Prohibited (ASX:RVS) Shares Down 10%

Revasum Cdi 1:1 US Prohibited (ASX:RVS) shares fell 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.45 ($0.32) and last traded at A$0.45 ($0.32), 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.50 ($0.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.07.

Revasum Cdi 1:1 US Prohibited Company Profile (ASX:RVS)

Revasum, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of semiconductor processing equipment worldwide. The company offers grinding, polishing, and chemical mechanical planarization equipment to manufacture microchips, sensors, LEDs, and RF and power devices, which are used in IoT devices, cellphones, wearables, automotive, and 5G and industrial applications.

