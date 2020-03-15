Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SOCO International plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

SOCO International plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of SOCO International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year.

OTCMKTS SOCLF opened at $0.23 on Friday. SOCO International has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

