Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Stock Position Lessened by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,529,000 after acquiring an additional 517,604 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 374,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,502,000 after acquiring an additional 450,687 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,495,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,304,000 after acquiring an additional 626,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,263,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,314,000 after acquiring an additional 105,743 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $17.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

