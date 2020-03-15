Reece Ltd (REH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on March 26th

Reece Ltd (ASX:REH) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of REH stock opened at A$10.24 ($7.26) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$11.38 and its 200-day moving average is A$10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 24.98. Reece has a 52 week low of A$9.51 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of A$11.99 ($8.50).

Reece Limited engages in importing, wholesaling, distributing, marketing, and retailing plumbing, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products in Australia and New Zealand. It also provides specialized services; and supplies plumbing and bathroom products to volume home builders and commercial developers, as well as specialized products and services for irrigation contractors, landscape designers, pool builders, and home owners.

