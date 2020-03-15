RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Stake Raised by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RP. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in RealPage by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,120,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $2,416,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,011,771.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,201,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,185 shares of company stock valued at $36,920,341 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RP. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79. RealPage Inc has a 52 week low of $49.95 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

