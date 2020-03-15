Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €500.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €500.00 ($581.40) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €789.00 ($917.44) price target on Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €560.00 ($651.16) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €590.00 ($686.05) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €614.60 ($714.65).

Get Rational alerts:

RAA opened at €512.00 ($595.35) on Wednesday. Rational has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($691.88). The business’s fifty day moving average is €643.62 and its 200-day moving average is €671.05.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.