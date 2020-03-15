QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Decreased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,956 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

QCOM opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

