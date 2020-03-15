PWR Holdings Ltd (PWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

PWR Holdings Ltd (ASX:PWH) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from PWR’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Shares of ASX:PWH opened at A$3.42 ($2.43) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$4.55 and its 200-day moving average is A$4.66. PWR has a 1 year low of A$3.22 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of A$5.16 ($3.66).

PWR Company Profile

PWR Holdings Limited designs, engineers, produces, tests, validates, and sells customized aluminum cooling products and solutions in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products and C&R Racing. The company offers radiators, such as car radiators and radiator cores; and air to air, air to ice, and liquid to air intercoolers, as well as aero 2 universal cast tanks, intercooler kits, and air to air intercooler cores.

