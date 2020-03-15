PWR Holdings Ltd (PWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

PWR Holdings Ltd (ASX:PWH) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from PWR’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Shares of ASX:PWH opened at A$3.42 ($2.43) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$4.55 and its 200-day moving average is A$4.66. PWR has a 1 year low of A$3.22 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of A$5.16 ($3.66).
PWR Company Profile
