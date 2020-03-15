PWR Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $10.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, PWR Coin has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $52,294.69 and approximately $10.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded 129.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00097820 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00875462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00035343 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026498 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00214854 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007575 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00101800 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

