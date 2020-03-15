PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,341,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,352,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,426,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,940,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1,304.6% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after buying an additional 3,992,869 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,541,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,403,000 after purchasing an additional 928,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,384 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM opened at $30.53 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

