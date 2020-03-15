Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

