Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

