Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Announces Earnings Results

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 311.63%. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNX opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGNX. BidaskClub downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

