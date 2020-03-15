President Energy (LON:PPC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 5 at Peel Hunt

President Energy (LON:PPC) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 8.50 ($0.11) to GBX 5 ($0.07) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) price target on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of President Energy to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of LON:PPC opened at GBX 2.15 ($0.03) on Wednesday. President Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.33 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

