PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

