PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.7705 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46.

PLDT has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PLDT has a dividend payout ratio of 63.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE PHI opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. PLDT has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

