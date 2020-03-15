Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,650 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Plantronics worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Plantronics by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,390,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 682,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Plantronics by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 269,740 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Plantronics by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 512,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 234,543 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Plantronics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 392,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Plantronics by 2,786.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 69,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 66,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. Plantronics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $359.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

