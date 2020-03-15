Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Plantronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Plantronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Plantronics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Plantronics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Plantronics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

PLT opened at $7.62 on Friday. Plantronics Inc has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $359.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Plantronics’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty acquired 10,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 2,100 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

