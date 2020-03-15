Piper Sandler Trims Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Target Price to $88.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.07.

Progressive stock opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 52 week low of $67.94 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,791,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

