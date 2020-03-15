Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) versus TD Ameritrade (NYSE:AMTD) Head-To-Head Survey

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TD Ameritrade pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TD Ameritrade pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TD Ameritrade has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. TD Ameritrade is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and TD Ameritrade’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 0.84 $111.71 million $7.36 6.72 TD Ameritrade $6.02 billion 3.07 $2.21 billion $4.13 8.28

TD Ameritrade has higher revenue and earnings than Piper Sandler Companies. Piper Sandler Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TD Ameritrade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TD Ameritrade has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of TD Ameritrade shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of TD Ameritrade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and TD Ameritrade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 TD Ameritrade 1 10 2 0 2.08

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.86%. TD Ameritrade has a consensus price target of $47.06, indicating a potential upside of 37.63%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than TD Ameritrade.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and TD Ameritrade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 12.86% 13.83% 7.78% TD Ameritrade 34.26% 24.24% 4.97%

Summary

TD Ameritrade beats Piper Sandler Companies on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships. The company offers retail brokerage services for common and preferred stocks; exchange-traded funds (ETFs); options; futures; foreign exchange; mutual funds; fixed income products; primary and secondary offerings of fixed income securities, closed-end funds, and preferred stocks; margin lending; cash management services; and annuities. It operates tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts from Web-enabled mobile devices. The company also offers investor education services for stocks, options, income investing, and portfolio management; AdvisorDirect, a national referral service for investors; real-time market news, insights, and investor education services; and self-directed brokerage services to employees of corporations. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides its services primarily through the Internet, a network of retail branches, mobile trading applications, interactive voice response, and registered representatives through telephone. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.