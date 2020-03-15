Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MHI stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

