Pioneer Municipal High Inc (MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. Pioneer Municipal High has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

