Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Pioneer High Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PHT stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. Pioneer High Income Trust has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $10.03.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

