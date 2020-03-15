Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE PHD opened at $8.97 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $1,226,252.64. Insiders purchased 212,696 shares of company stock worth $2,313,365 over the last three months.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

