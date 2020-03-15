Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after buying an additional 1,019,174 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 277.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after buying an additional 808,149 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,816,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,959,000 after buying an additional 776,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 878,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,720,000 after buying an additional 755,933 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

PM opened at $79.50 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

