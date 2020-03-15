Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Raised by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,174 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,213,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,799,000 after purchasing an additional 199,540 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,816,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,959,000 after purchasing an additional 776,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,171,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,961,000 after purchasing an additional 164,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $79.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.20. The firm has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

