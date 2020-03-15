Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BREE. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 92 ($1.21) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Davy Research upgraded Breedon Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 89 ($1.17).

BREE stock opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.50 ($1.34). The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.10.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson acquired 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £33,750 ($44,396.21).

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

