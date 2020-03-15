Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $15,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Paycom Software by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.75.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $226.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.03. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $174.02 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

