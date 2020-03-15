Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,286,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Paychex by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,854,000 after purchasing an additional 274,109 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,837,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 829.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

