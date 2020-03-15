Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,360 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 400.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,130 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 257,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 249.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $13.79 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.39.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.