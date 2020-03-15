Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Pacific Health Care Organization stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $5.90.
About Pacific Health Care Organization
