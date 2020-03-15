Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Pacific Health Care Organization stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

Get Pacific Health Care Organization alerts:

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.