Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KIDS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Orthopediatrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Orthopediatrics has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $583.37 million, a P/E ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.30.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 749,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,200,000 after acquiring an additional 236,034 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 704,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 490,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 269,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

