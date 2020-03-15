Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Critical Comparison

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) and Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Amedisys alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amedisys and Option Care Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amedisys 0 4 9 0 2.69 Option Care Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Amedisys currently has a consensus price target of $182.86, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Option Care Health has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential downside of 11.36%. Given Amedisys’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Amedisys is more favorable than Option Care Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Amedisys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Option Care Health shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Amedisys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 80.9% of Option Care Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Amedisys has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Option Care Health has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amedisys and Option Care Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amedisys $1.96 billion 2.74 $126.83 million $4.40 37.72 Option Care Health $2.31 billion 0.93 -$75.92 million ($0.19) -63.84

Amedisys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Option Care Health. Option Care Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amedisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amedisys and Option Care Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amedisys 6.49% 24.95% 11.94% Option Care Health -4.95% -8.80% -2.07%

Summary

Amedisys beats Option Care Health on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks. The Hospice segment offers care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including heart disease, pulmonary disease, Alzheimer's, HIV/AIDS, and cancer. The Personal Care segment provides assistance for patients with the activities of daily living. As of February 27, 2019, the company owned and operated 472 care centers in 38 states. Amedisys, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc. provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.